Jason Momoa and Eiza Gonzalez are still spending time together despite their recent breakup.

Momoa, 42, and Gonzalez, 32, were spotted leaving two London nightclubs on Tuesday just minutes apart, both having been in each club for the same period of time.

According to a new report, the “Ambulance” star is still enjoying spending time with the “See” actor, though it doesn’t seem like their romance has necessarily been rekindled. A source told PEOPLE on Thursday that the two plan to see one another “when their paths across.”

Backgrid — Backgrid

Backgrid — Backgrid

“Jason is a cool guy. Eiza has fun hanging out with him,” the source said. “She is also super-focused on her career and has zero intentions of complicating things.”

“In life, she is where she wants to be right now and very happy about it,” the source added. “[Eiza] will see Jason when they are in the same city. She stays in touch with him.”

The pair reportedly split around June 14, with an “insider” telling PEOPLE at the time that the actors were “just very different people.”

Another source had told the celebrity news outlet that the couple were “hoping they might work it out” as “they love each other very much.” The pair had reportedly been dating for some time before their relationship went public. Still, the source explained, Momoa and Gonzalez’s relationship was felled because “[t]hey are in different life stages.”

Momoa and Gonzalez started seeing each other after the “Dune” star announced his split from wife Lisa Bonet, 54, in January.

“The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived,” the pair said of their breakup. “We free each other to be who we are learning to become. Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life … teaching our children what’s possible. Living the Prayer.” They signed the statement with, “May Love Prevail J & L.”

Momoa and Bonet share two children, daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13.