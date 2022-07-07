Camila Cabello is opening up about her personal life in a new interview with Cosmopolitan UK.

The Cuban-born American singer, 25, graces the front cover of the fashion magazine’s August/September issue, on sale starting July 12. Cabello spoke with Cosmo UK about her friend Ed Sheeran, romance, therapy, and many other issues.

“He just strives to be an artist, and then also just lives his life as a normal dude,” Cabello says of pal Sheeran, explaining that she wants to be just like him. “He has a whole private life that people don’t know about, where he has fun, hangs out with his friends, has a family, has dinner with the people he loves.”

“I think Ed just lives it,” she adds. “He’s just out here trying to have fun with good people and make music he loves. And that’s the same thing I’m trying to do.”

Cabello, who parted from long-time boyfriend Shawn Mendes in November 2021 (the pair issued a joint statement at the time announcing their breakup), insists she’s not trying to rush into a new romance.

“I don’t put a lot of focus on it,” Cabello says of her love life. “I just really want to hang out with people, I want to make friends and I’ve made a lot of great friends over the past year…If something happens, then that’s really fun, but I don’t put any pressure on it.”

She continues, “Before I used to be like, ‘Yes, love, oh my god, love,’ and now I’m just trying to have a good time. I just want to live my life and have great friendships. If something comes out of [them] that’s something more, then that’s great.”

Cabello also opened about her experience with anxiety and seeking help. “It was something I just lived with,” she says of her anxiety. “I was used to having functioning anxiety that got really bad every half a year. Then I started opening up to friends, and I realised how much suffering and neuroses are normal, and that we’re all bats**t crazy in our own way, but when it keeps you from having healthy relationships and being more often than not in a relatively stable place, that I needed to seek out some therapy.”

She adds, “Talking about it really helped me realise, ‘Oh, I think this is making my life harder than it is for other people.'”

“I think pretending is a form of psychological torture and brings the most anxiety,” she tells the magazine. “We do that so much in our society and culture. We’re constantly hustling and putting on a smile when we don’t feel good.”

Cabello’s full interview can be read in the August/September issue of Cosmopolitan UK, on sale from July 12.