Damian Lewis has a new love in his life a little over a year after the untimely passing of his wife Helen McCrory.

Lewis, 51, has publicly stepped out with his new girlfriend, American singer-songwriter and The Kills front-woman Alison Mosshart, 43, looking cozy, loved-up and every bit the couple as PEOPLE and E! News report.

The pair were photographed at a summer event for The House of KOKO in London on Wednesday, their faces touching and Mosshart’s arm affectionately draped around Lewis’ shoulder.

Damian Lewis and Alison Mosshart attend The House of KOKO’s inaugural Summer Party at the beautifully designed new members club backstage at London’s iconic KOKO, on July 6, 2022 in London, England. — Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for KOKO

Lewis and Mosshart’s outing came the same day that Mosshart’s mother, Vivian, discussed their relationship with The Daily Mail. “I don’t know how much flak I’m going to get for all of this but of course we are excited for her,” Vivian told the outlet of her and her family’s feelings about Alison’s new beau.

“They have mutual friends,” Vivian added. “I don’t know exactly how they met but I’m fine with it. If she’s happy, we are happy. I’m yet to meet him but certainly I’d like to.”

The “Homeland” actor and Mosshart have been seen out a handful of times in recent weeks. They were photographed together in June at a fundraising event for London’s National Gallery and spotted together again last week at the Serpentine Gallery’s annual summer party in London. They also both attended the British Formula One Grand Prix on July 4, each posting photos and videos from the race on their social media channels though none showing the two together.

In June, Lewis hinted at his relationship with Mosshart, espousing his love for her band on Twitter. “Love this band @TheKills,” he wrote alongside a photo of Mosshart on stage.

Lewis’ romance comes 14 months after his wife, actress Helen McCrory, best known for her roles on “Peeky Blinders” and in the “Harry Potter” movies, passed away at only 52 after a long but private battle with cancer. Lewis and McCrory shared two children together, daughter Manon, 15, and son Gulliver, 14.

In a letter he penned for The Times after McCrory’s death, Lewis praised his late wife. “Helen was an even more brilliant person than she was an actress,” the actor said in his April 2021 op-ed. “She was a people person, sure. ‘I’m much more interested in who I’m with than where I am,’ she would say, and innately wanted to share. But she also lived by the principle of kindness and generosity. That you put these things out into the world to make it better, to make people feel better.”

The actor also wrote that McCrory exhorted him to date again after she passed. “She said to [me and the children] from her bed, ‘I want Daddy to have girlfriends, lots of them, you must all love again, love isn’t possessive,'” Lewis recalled.

“‘But you know, Damian, try at least to get through the funeral without snogging someone,'” he says she quipped to him.

Mosshart has reportedly not been married before and does not have any children from previous relationships.