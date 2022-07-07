Keanu Reeves and his girlfriend Alexandra Grant were photographed looking every bit the cute couple as they made a rare public outing in New York City.

Reeves, 57, and Grant, 49, were spotted holding hands as they strolled through the city on Thursday, stopping by Saks Fifth Avenue before later going to Quality Meats Dining, according to The Daily Mail.

Though known to keep a low profile, the couple’s NYC jaunt is their second public outing in the last month. The actor and his visual artist girlfriend recently hit the red carpet for the star-studded MOCA Gala in Los Angeles on June 5.

Back in March, Reeves spurred rumours that he was planning to propose to Grant after he was spotted at luxury jewelry store Irene Neuwirth on Melrose Place in West Hollywood. The “Matrix” star has never been married.

Though Reeves and Grant began dating in 2018, they did not make their relationship public until they attended the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles in November 2019.