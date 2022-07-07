Johnny Depp is returning to movies.

The actor, 59, will star in the French film, “La Favorite”, slated to stream on Netflix France, as Variety reports. But the movie is not being branded as a Netflix original and is not being funded by the company.

An earlier report from Bloomberg stated the movie was receiving “financial backing” from the streaming giant, but, per Variety, that is not the case. Depp’s new movie will be available to streamers in France only after completing a 15-month theatrical release window in the country.

“La Favorite” will be Depp’s first film since his appearance in Andrew Levitas’ 2020 film “Minamata,” about war photographer W. Eugene Smith. Even more notably, the French movie will mark Depp’s first movie role since winning his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard earlier this year.

Depp stars as French king Louis XV in “La Favorite”, a film from “Mon Roi” director Maiwenn. Maiwenn will also star in the film as Louis XV’s last mistress, Countess Jeanne du Barry.

The movie is reportedly filming this summer for three months at locations including the Palace of Versailles.