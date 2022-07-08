Click to share this via email

North West has had it with photographers.

The nine-year-old has been attending several star-studded fashion shows with her mom Kim Kardashian during Paris Fashion Week.

However, as the pair were snapped on the front row at the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall Winter 2022/2023 show on Wednesday, the youngster had a message for paps.

Kardashian shared a clip of North holding up a handwritten “Stop” sign, with her giving the camera a blank stare over the top of her sunglasses.

Kardashian explained that her eldest daughter found the whole thing hilarious, adding that she just wanted the photographers to focus on the show.

The caption included, “As a mom I’m so grateful that my daughter loves coming with me on my work trips and I am able to bring her and create these memories together along with my mom.”

The pair donned matching silver nose-ring chains for the Jean Paul Gaultier show, opting for similar black and gray pinstriped outfits and sunglasses as well.

Their latest outing comes after North sat front row with her grandmother Kris Jenner to watch Kardashian walk at the Balenciaga Haute Couture show.

She joined stars Nicole Kidman and Dua Lipa on the runway. See more in the clip below.