Before “Batman Begins”, the idea of a serious take on the superhero came with a lot of skepticism.

Speaking with the Washington Post, the 42-year-old actor recalled how many people found the aim of Christopher Nolan’s Batman reboot laughable at the time.

“I would [tell people] we’re going to sort of do Batman, but take him seriously. I had tons of people laugh at me and just say, ‘Well, that’s just not going to work at all,’” Bale said. “So, it’s wonderful to be a part of a trilogy that proved those people wrong.”

“Batman Begins” was released in 2005 to acclaim, and was followed by the blockbuster “The Dark Knight”, which won multiple Oscars, including Best Supporting Actor for Heath Ledger’s performance as the Joker. The trilogy was closed out in 2012 with “The Dark Knight Rises”.

“I’m not certain if it kick-started [the MCU] but it certainly helped along the way,” Bale said of the trilogy.

After playing the hero in Nolan’s films, Bale is now starring as the villain in Marvel’s “Thor: Love and Thunder”. While some are surprised at the actor’s return to superhero movies, the actor has no problem returning to that world if it’s the right project.

“I don’t have any ‘Goodbye and thank you’ unless other people say to me ‘Goodbye and thank you, please never revisit this again,’ then I’ll take their word for it,” he said. “But otherwise a good story is a good story. A good film is a good film. And a good director is a good director. And I’m open to any of those ideas.”