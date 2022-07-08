Chris Hemsworth almost lost the part of Thor to someone very close to him.

The actor, who has been promoting the latest film in the franchise, “Thor: Love and Thunder”, was speaking to MensXP about whether the flick could explore the multiverse when he revealed that his brother Liam almost nabbed the part.

Chris shared, “In this film, it’s not something we explore. But who knows if there is more in the future as you say it has opened up a multitude of options we can head in or be taken in.”

He added when asked which other actor could play a variant of the God of Thunder, “My little brother [Liam Hemsworth] almost got cast as Thor.

“He was one of the first people who got right down to the wire on getting the part, so I don’t know… I could cross paths with him. That would be fun,” Chris laughed.

Thor is clearly a family affair, as Chris and Liam’s older brother Luke recently reprised his role as the fake version of the character in a new commercial for Old Spice.

Luke makes a cameo in the recently-released fourth “Thor” flick.