Daisy Edgar-Jones is all about resilience.

The “Where the Crawdads Sing” star is on the new cover of Elle UK, and in the issue she talks about everything from working with Reese Witherspoon to growing up an only child.

We get a hard rap but being an only child was great. I’m very good at making friends. I remember going on holidays as a child, seeing kids playing in the pool and having to go up and ask, ‘Can I play?’ It was a good life lesson,” Edgar-Jones says.

Daisy Edgar-Jones – Photo: ELLE UK / Rosaline Shahnavaz

When she was 15, Edgar-Jones said she wanted to be an actor, so her mom suggested auditioning for the National Youth Theatre, a drama school in the U.K, but the actress suspects an ulterior motive.

“I think she kind of hoped I wouldn’t get in. Not in a mean way – just because it’s a really hard job,” she says.

Daisy Edgar-Jones – Photo: ELLE UK / Rosaline Shahnavaz

“Where the Crawdads Sing” is produced by Reese Witherspoon, and getting to meet the Hollywood star on the set was a huge deal for Edgar-Jones.

“I grew up watching Reese so it was a big moment. She has such an amazing eye for complicated characters and stories that are predominantly female-led,” she says.

The film also features a new original song, “Carolina”, from Taylor Swift, and the actress says, “If I’d told my younger self that Taylor Swift would do a song for something I’m in… bonkers.”

Daisy Edgar-Jones – Photo: ELLE UK / Rosaline Shahnavaz

Having become a star after appearing in the hit limited series “Normal People”, Edgar-Jones shares how she feels about working in the industry.

“As an actor, you have to be resilient,” she says. “If I have a bad day at work, it’s judged by a lot of people, and I have to live with it forever. But I still have to make brave choices to have a shot at making something remarkable.”

Asked about her “Normal People” co-stars, including Paul Mescal, Edgar-Jones says, “We really do just love each other. I think because of COVID, we were all the more appreciative of each other. They are golden human beings; I feel very lucky.”