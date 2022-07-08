Justin Bieber appeared to be in good spirits as he was pictured with his wife Hailey for the first time since his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis announcement.

The singer is currently recovering after the rare neurological disorder temporarily left him with the left half of his face paralyzed.

The Biebers donned matching colourful beach ensembles as they were pictured soaking up the sun in Idaho with friends Jason Kennedy and his wife Lauren Scruggs, as well as the musician’s longtime friend and mentor, Usher.

Bieber’s vacation snaps come after he cancelled the remainder of his U.S. “Justice Tour” shows, originally scheduled for June and July.

Last month, the musician shared a video on Instagram showing that he couldn’t move the left side of his face after he was forced to cancel his Toronto shows at the last minute.

Gesturing to the right side of his face, he said, “As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face… full paralysis on this side of my face.”

He continued by addressing disappointed fans affected by his cancelled concerts.

“So for those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, um, I’m just physically, obviously, not capable of doing them,” he said.

“This is pretty serious, as you can see,” Bieber explained. “I wish this wasn’t the case, but obviously my body is telling me I gotta slow down.”

“It’s time to just rest and relax and get back to 100 per cent, so that I can do what I was born to do,” he shared. “But in the meantime — this ain’t it.”