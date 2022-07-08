Click to share this via email

Gene Simmons’ daughter Sophie is engaged.

Sophie’s boyfriend James Henderson popped the question the day before her 30th birthday, with her taking to Instagram to share numerous snaps of her dazzling ring.

The American-Canadian star insisted on her Instagram Story, “No birthday can top this,” as she shared a clip of the romantic proposal.

Sophie added a stunning shot of her ring on the social media platform, writing: “This is the time.”

Sophie, who is a singer just like her KISS frontman father, has kept her relationship on the down-low on Instagram up until now.

Instagram/Sophie Simmons

Instagram/Sophie Simmons

She celebrated with her family and friends at the Dolder Grand Hotel in Zürich, Switzerland, Page Six reported.

Sophie, who starred in the U.S. version of “The X Factor” back in 2012, has been sharing videos of her gorgeous surroundings on social media.