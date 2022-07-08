Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Kim Kardashian made some time in her hectic Paris Fashion Week schedule to do a little sightseeing this week.

The Skims founder was treated to a private tour of The Louvre in the city with her 9-year-old daughter North West and her mom Kris Jenner, with her sharing an array of snaps from the special visit.

The famous family headed to the popular tourist attraction before it opened up to the public, with Jenner also posting multiple shots on Friday including one of the group admiring the Mona Lisa.

Credit: Instagram/Kim Kardashian

Credit: Instagram/Kim Kardashian

Credit: Instagram/Kim Kardashian

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian And Nicole Kidman Promised To Catch Dua Lipa If She Fell On The Runway

See Jenner’s pics from the visit below:

Their latest outing comes after North sat front row with Jenner to watch Kardashian walk at the Balenciaga Haute Couture show.

She joined stars Nicole Kidman and Dua Lipa on the runway.

Kardashian then shared a video of North telling photographers to “Stop” later that day as she got tired of having her picture taken while the pair attended the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall Winter 2022/2023 show.

Kardashian explained that her eldest daughter found the whole thing hilarious, adding that she just wanted the photographers to focus on the show.