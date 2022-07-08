Netflix just dropped the brand new trailer for “Virgin River” ahead of the show’s season 4 premiere.

The teaser includes Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) questioning who the father of her baby is, as well as Jack (Martin Henderson) asking himself whether he’s ready to be a dad if the baby is his.

“Virgin River”: (L to R) Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan, Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2022

A synopsis reads, “Despite not knowing whether her baby belongs to her deceased husband, Mark or Jack, Mel begins season 4 with a sense of optimism.

“For years she yearned to be a mother and her dream is one step closer to reality. While Jack is supportive and excited, the question of paternity continues to gnaw at him. Complicating matters is the arrival of a handsome new doctor, who’s in the market to start a family of his own.”

“Virgin River”: Tim Matheson as Doc Mullins. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2022

“Virgin River”: (L to R) Colin Lawrence as Preacher, Lucia Walters as Julia. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2022

It continues, “Hope is still healing from her car accident, and the lingering psychological effects of her brain injury will have profound consequences for both her and Doc.

“Brie, intent on proving the innocence of the man she loves, unexpectedly finds herself in a closer relationship with Mike and one step closer to Calvin’s violent criminal web. Even as Preacher forges a new romantic connection, he can’t help but hold out hope for being reunited with Christopher and Paige.”

Along with Breckenridge and Henderson, series stars Daniel Gillies, Zibby Allen, Marco Grazzini, Colin Lawrence, Tim Matheson, Annette O’Toole, David Cubitt, Chase Petriw, Lexa Doig, Sarah Dugdale, Grayson Maxwell Gurnsey and Ben Hollingsworth will also reprise their roles in the new season.

Season 4 of “Virgin River” will air on July 20 on Netflix.