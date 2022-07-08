Vince McMahon reportedly paid $12 million to four different women in exchange for their silence about their respective relationships with the WWE mogul.

According to the Wall Street Journal, McMahon — who has been married to wife Linda McMahon since 1966 — paid the women to keep quiet about allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity over a 16-year period.

The Journal had previously reported on a $3-million agreement between Vince McMahon and a former WWE paralegal with whom he had allegedly had an affair, resulting in McMahon stepping down as WWE chairman and CEO.

In this new report, the Journal highlights three other settlements. One of these was a $7.5 million payment to a former wrestler who alleged that McMahon had coerced her into giving him oral sex before ultimately demoting her, with sources claiming he decided not to renew her contract when she resisted further sexual overtures.

In addition, McMahon also reportedly made payments to women in 2006 and 2008, regarding unsolicited nude photos and an extramarital affair that he was trying to keep under wraps; each woman reportedly received $1 million.

McMahon’s daughter, Stephanie McMahon, has stepped in as interim CEO while the WWE’s board of directors investigates the allegations.