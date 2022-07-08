The love story of legendary stars Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward is coming to HBO Max in “The Last Movie Stars”, a new six-part documentary series directed by Ethan Hawke.

The documentary’s origins come from a long-abandoned project that Newman commissioned from friend and screenwriter Stewart Stern.

“At Newman’s request, Stern interviewed close friends, family, and artistic collaborators Elia Kazan, Sidney Lumet, Karl Malden, Sidney Pollack, Gore Vidal, Jacqueline Witte, Joanne Woodward, and others for a planned memoir,” explains the HBO Max press release, noting that Newman was also interviewed by Stern, sharing his candid thoughts about everything from his romance with Woodward to his personal demons and the heart-wrenching loss of son Scott.

With Martin Scorsese serving as executive producer, “The Last Movie Stars” features George Clooney as the voice of Newman, and Laura Linney as Woodward, voicing the original transcribed interviews. Other actors enlisted to re-enact those interviews include Karen Allen, Oscar Isaac, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Zoe Kazan, Sam Rockwell and more.

In addition, Hawke interviewed some of Newman’s daughters for insights into their parents, and spoke with Scorsese and Sally Field about what made Woodward’s and Newman’s singular careers, and relationship, so inspiring.

“It’s an honour to get to share Joanne and Paul’s inspiring life and love story with audiences this summer,” said Hawke in a statement. “I’m especially thrilled that a project we’ve poured so much heart and soul into now has its home at HBO Max, a platform known for celebrating and championing the documentary art form.”

“The Last Movie Stars” debuts on July 21.