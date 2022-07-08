Singer Ben Waites’ melted some hearts with his audition for “America’s Got Talent”.

In a sneak peek at Waites’ performance, airing on next week’s episode, viewers meet the gospel singer and vocal coach from Nashville.

He takes to the stage with the help of a wheelchair, but doesn’t discuss his disability before launching into a nuanced cover of Cyndi Lauper’s iconic ballad “True Colors” that slowly builds to a stunning climax that showcases his powerful voice.

As the camera pans from Waites singing to the judges’ table, Sofia Vergara is seen smiling broadly while tears stream from her eyes, indicating how moved she is by the performance.

Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC

After his final note, there’s a brief moment of silence before the crowd erupts with thunderous applause, with the judges and the audience leaping to their feet for a standing ovation.

Viewers will find out Waites’ fate in the next edition of “AGT”.