Steve Burton parted ways with “General Hospital” last year, with the actor confirming at the time that the show “let me go because of the vaccine mandate.”

Burton was subsequently hired by a different soap, Peacock’s “Days of Our Lives” spin-off “Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem”, where he’s reprising the role of Harris Michaels, the “DOOL” character he originated in 1988.

Speaking with Deadline, Burton opened up about his ignominious departure.

READ MORE: Steve Burton’s ‘General Hospital’ Character Seemingly Killed Off Following His Firing For Vaccine Refusal

“Look, the circumstance was tough and you know, that’s just the way it is,” Burton admitted.

“I’ll always be grateful for my time there,” he said of “GH”. “It was my family for so long. I grew up there and the fans have always been awesome to me. But again, some doors shut and other doors open and here we are in ‘Beyond Salem’. Wow.”

During the interview, Burton said he had no regrets about the way things played out. “It was my belief and I stuck to it and I knew it was gonna be that way,” he explained.

“I knew some people would agree with it and some people wouldn’t agree with it,” he added. “It’s a personal choice and that’s what I had to do.”

READ MORE: ‘General Hospital’ Alum Steve Burton Confirms Separation From Pregnant Wife: ‘The Child Is Not Mine’

He also doesn’t hold any ill will for his former employers. “I just don’t have anything bad to say,” he shared. “It was a handshake — ‘Hey, it doesn’t work for you. It doesn’t work for me.’ Okay, great. Awesome. That was it. And that’s okay. In life it’s perspective, right? It’s how you choose to handle it. We all have a choice in how to handle things. You could get angry and pissed off and bad-mouth people and take the low road and that’s not gonna get anyone anywhere, ever. I truly am grateful and I work from that.”