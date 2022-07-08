After six years and two kids, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons have finally tied the knot.

ET Canada can confirm that the couple — who met in 2015 when co-starring in the second season of “Fargo” — were wed last weekend at the luxurious GoldenEye resort in Ocho Rios, Jamaica.

Page Six, which was the first outlet to report on the nuptials, quoted a rep for Dunst, who said, “I can just confirmed [sic] they got married. No other details will be given.”

The couple are parents to sons Ennis, whom they welcomed in spring 2018, and James, born last year.

As Page Six points out, GoldenEye has a long history with creativity, famous for being the locale where Ian Fleming wrote his James Bond novels and where Sting composed the iconic Police hit “Every Breath You Take”.