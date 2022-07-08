Click to share this via email

The Weeknd’s concert scheduled to be held in Toronto on Friday has been postponed, Rogers Centre says.

In an email to Global News, Rogers Centre announced that the Weeknd tour stop has been postponed “to a later date due to service outages impacting venue operations.”

The Blinding Lights singer was scheduled to stop in Toronto for his After Hours Til Dawn tour.

We regret to announce that The Weeknd tour stop at Rogers Centre has been postponed due to service outages impacting venue operations. A new show date will be shared ASAP and tickets will be honoured. We understand how disappointing this is and apologize for the inconvenience. pic.twitter.com/Et073wz0WZ — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 8, 2022

However, a mass Rogers outage is continuing to affect users across the country, impacting phone, internet and Interac services.

“Information on a new show date will be shared as soon as possible,” the email said.

According to Rogers Centre, all tickets will be honoured for the new date.

“We understand how disappointing this is and apologize for the inconvenience,” the email said.

The Weeknd took to Twitter to share his disappointment at being forced to postpone the hometown show that was supposed to kick off his tour, admitting he’s “crushed and heartbroken.”

Meanwhile, at Scotiabank Arena, concertgoers attending the Roger Waters show were asked to save their mobile tickets to their Apple Wallet or Google Pay, depending on the model of phone they have.

A few blocks away, Massey Hall encouraged people to print off their tickets to comedian Hannah Gadsby’s Friday night show and the same was true of Budweiser Stage, also in Toronto, where country music star Keith Urban is set to perform.

The venue, which is cashless, also urged people to bring a credit card to pay for food and drink, as the outage affected debit transactions administered by Interac.

-with files from the Canadian Press

Some events are impacted by today's Rogers outage. Before travelling, check to ensure your event is still happening. Please bring cash and be patient. — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) July 8, 2022

