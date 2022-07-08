An unfortunate fan felt the wrath of Cardi B during the rapper’s Friday night concert in London.

As TMZ reports, Cardi had just finished her performance at the Wireless Festival, and was greeting concert attendees in the first row while sitting on the shoulder of a security guard.

In a video taken at the show, she suddenly looks downward and begins beating on somebody with the microphone she was holding in her hand.

While what happened can’t be seen, it’s not unreasonable to assume that the target of her anger may have grabbed something that shouldn’t have been grabbed.

Regardless of what set her off, she managed to get some good shots in before dropping the mic.

TMZ has reached out to Cardi’s reps for details on what led to the fracas.