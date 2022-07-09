Metallica is still sending the love to “Stranger Things”.

On Friday, the legendary metal band posted a video on TikTok featuring a tribute to the Netflix hit, which used the band’s classic “Master of Puppets” in a crucial scene.

Metallica’s video features the band members — guitarist and frontman James Hetfield, drummer Lars Ulrich, guitarist Kirk Hammett and bassist Robert Trujillo — rocking to to the track in a split screen alongside the scene, in which Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) plays the song on his guitar in the Upside Down to draw the attention of a swarm of flying demo-bats so the other members of the Hellfire Club can defeat Vecna.

As a bonus, all four members of Metallica are wearing Hellfire Club t-shirts. <

The band previously posted a live video of the song, with a shoutout to “Stranger Things”.

Earlier this week, the band members took to Instagram to share their admiration for the inventive way “Master of Puppets” was integrated into the “Stranger Things” storyline.

“The way the Duffer Brothers have incorporated music into ‘Stranger Things’ has always been next level, so we were beyond psyched for them to not only include ‘Master of Puppets’ in the show, but to have such a pivotal scene built around it. We were all stoked to see the final result and when we did we were totally blown away,” the band wrote.

“It’s so extremely well done, so much so, that some folks were able to guess the song just by seeing a few seconds of Joseph Quinn’s hands in the trailer!! How crazy cool is that?” Metallica added. “It’s an incredible honour to be such a big part of Eddie’s journey and to once again be keeping company with all of the other amazing artists featured in the show.”