Not only can Chris Hemsworth currently be seen on the big screen in “Thor: Love and Thunder”, he’s also helping fans drift off to sleep as the latest celeb to read a bedtime story for BBC’s CBeebies children’s channel.

Sitting in front of a backdrop that surrounded him with lightning bolts, Hemsworth read the book Stormy Night.

“I love nothing more than reading bedtime stories to my children and it was a joy to get to read Stormy Night, a story about a little bear who is scared of storms,” said Hemsworth of his CBeebies appearance, as reported by the Daily Mail.

“Even though I know a thing or two about thunder and lightning, I always feel better when the storm passes,” he added.

While Hemsworth’s bedtime story was clearly meant for kids, it stirred up some decidedly adult feelings in some of his fans, who took to Twitter to share them.

Oh gosh. I feel a swoon coming on…. — lizp (@potsbottom) July 8, 2022

I'd look after him in a storm lol — Amanda James (@aj27924971) July 8, 2022

Crack open the wine ladies 😂 — Angela Taylor 🇺🇦 (@angelataylor889) July 8, 2022

It's mighty (thor) time there was an adult version of bedtime stories……. — caroline allen 🦋Moth house🦋 (@carolin32146924) July 8, 2022

Looks like the kids will be going to bed early tonight👀😂 — HuggiesUK (@huggies_uk) July 8, 2022