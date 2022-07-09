Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Kylie Jenner is calling out a TikTok user for “lying” about something allegedly heard in her home.

TikTok user @thisisntpablo posed a video claiming to have brought an Instacart delivery of pepperoni to Jenner’s home.

“This b***h could have paid me more,” he said, and then shared what he claimed were details of his visit to Jenner’s home.

READ MORE: Kylie Jenner Talks About Getting Over Postpartum Depression: ‘I’m Feeling Like Myself Again’

“I just went into Kylie’s house,” he said, describing a path “with, like, a river beneath it,” and also claimed to have seen “all these assistants, all these maids and s**t.”

He added, “I didn’t see Kylie, I didn’t see Stormi, but I swear I heard a baby scream.”

@thisisntpablo I CANNOT MAKE THIS SHIT UP i just delivered to Kylie Jenner😭😭 ♬ original sound – Pablo Tamayo

While he his video “CANNOT MAKE THIS S**T UP,” Jenner fired back and accused him of doing just that.

READ MORE: Kylie Jenner Says She Gained 60 Pounds Again During Recent Pregnancy

Jenner shared her own video on TikTok, in which she makes a sandwich containing pepperoni.

@kyliejenner i’m convinced you either loooooove mayo or absolutely hate it ♬ original sound – Kylie Jenner

In the comments section, E! News reports, she shared some remarks (which she later deleted) seemingly addressing the TikToker’s claims.

“no one comes through the gate! the river ?? no river. the lying for attention rubs me the wrong way sorry,” Jenner wrote.

“i did not order this myself. ! he WAS tipped through the app. lied too about seeing through my windows and hearing my son cry. ??” she added, and then addressed anyone who hadn’t seen the video and had no idea what she was addressing. “if you don’t know what i’m talking about,” she said, “just carry on.”