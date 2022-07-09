Tessa Thompson came out as bisexual a few years ago, and in the latest edition of Variety‘s “Just for Variety” podcast she discusses how her own openness has inspired her LGBTQ+ fans to follow her lead.

"That's been tremendous," Thompson said of the response she's received. "I've had so many folks write me and say that they were able to come out or to talk to their family," she added, "which is a dream."

In the interview, she also shared her excitement over portraying the first LGBTQ+ superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, explaining that “there is something powerful about seeing an image of yourself reflected in any way.”

She added, “But we know all too well there are some ways that really just matter because we don’t have enough of it” in film and television.

"I feel really lucky in the sense that I work in real close proximity to people that I think want to advocate for me to be myself and be the fullest expression of myself," Thompson said, but admitted there is still "a tremendous amount of work to do." However, she added, she counts herself "really lucky to exist inside of a space, both in my professional space and my personal space and familial space, where I feel really loved and supported for who I am. And I know that is a privilege that not a lot of people share. So to those folks that don't have those spaces, I see them."