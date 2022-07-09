Shane Hawkins, son of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, is following in his late father’s footsteps.

In a series of videos posted to TikTok, the teenager is seen joining the band The Alive for a cover of the Foo Fighters’ classic “My Hero”, playing drums for a rooftop performance at a July 4 block party.

READ MORE: Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts To Include Special Guests Miley Cyrus, Liam Gallagher And Others

“When Taylor Hawkins’ son gets on the drums and dedicates the song ‘My Hero’ to his dad,” reads a caption on one of the videos.

@lagtownsfinest Replying to @evanamaral320 Not a dry eye in the crowd, such a touching tribute to his dad 🥲 ♬ original sound – Lagtownsfinest

@lagtownsfinest Replying to @heathgregory0 Shane Hawkins performing “My Hero” on the drums at our block party on the 4th dedicated to his dad Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins 🥁 ♬ original sound – Lagtownsfinest

The Alive also shared video of the performance via Instagram, thanking the community — and the police, for not shutting the whole thing down.

As Variety points out, the members of the teenage band are friends of Shane Hawkins, and previously opened for Chevy Metal, Taylor Hawkins’ cover band, and for Foo Fighters at Lollapalooza Chile just one week before the drummer’s death.