Julia Haart, star of Netflix reality show “My Unorthodox Life”, has launched a lawsuit seeking a whopping $257 million from estranged husband Silvio Scaglia in the midst of their divorce.

As People reports, Haart, 51, is claiming that Scaglia, 63, defrauded her out of millions from their businesses after she filed for divorce in February.

According to court documents obtained by People, Haart blasts Scaglia as “a liar and a fraud” who enacted a scheme to cheat her out of stocks and earnings from Elite World Group (EWG), their fashion talent management firm, and its parent company, Freedom Holding, Inc. (FHI).

Haart’s lawsuit alleges that before she married Scaglia he “begged” her to become the company’s CEO in 2019; instead of being paid a salary, Haart claims Scaglia convinced her to agree to instead be paid a “management fee” of two per cent of the company’s annual revenue.

“Haart reasonably relied on Scaglia’s representations,” the suit reads. “Not only had they worked together for a number of years, but the two also were engaged to be married at the time. Haart agreed to this arrangement in part out of love for her fiancé, who she knew needed cash on a day-to-day basis, but also based on Scaglia’s representation that the shares he was transferring would make her a full 50 per cent owner of FHI.”

The suit continues: “Haart would not have agreed to this arrangement had she known that Scaglia would later take the position that he had total control over the money in FHI’s account. Haart has since learned that Scaglia’s representations to her concerning her ownership and control of FHI were all a pack of lies and that he never intended for Haart to be his equal partner or to share equal ownership and control of FHI.

Haart’s suit goes on to allege that that Scaglia “deceptively amended FHI’s articles of incorporation to issue himself preferred shares of the company’s stock before transferring 50 percent to Haart,” which made her control of the company “purely illusory” and provided her with “no ability to prevent Scaglia from taking all of the money paid by EWG for Haart’s valuable services as CEO for himself.”

The suit states that “Haart’s indentured servitude must be remedied. It cannot be that a man can convince his wife to give up millions in dollars in salary and benefits, plus an employment contract at the peak of her career (along with the security and independence that come with those things) and then leave her with nothing when his bait-and-switch is revealed.”

Scaglia’s lawyer, however, told People that Haart’s claim to own 50 per cent of the company has already been shot down in court.

“She has refiled claims that have already been ruled on by a Delaware judge who rejected them — [who ruled] that she doesn’t own 50 percent of Mr. Scaglia, or Freedom or any of the company’s assets,” Scaglia’s attorney, Lanny J. Davis of Davis Goldberg & Galper PLLC, said in a statement.