Andy Cohen’s dating life has changed since recently becoming a father-of-two.

While appearing on SiriusXM’s “Stern Show Summer School”, the “Watch What Happens Live” host opened up about what dating is like while being a single dad.

READ MORE: Andy Cohen Says His Kids Can ‘Defrost’ And ‘Raise’ His Embryos One Day If They Can’t Have Their Own Children

Cohen told hosts, Gary Dell’Abate and Rahsaan Rogers, that now “there’s kind of a third thing in the room” that takes up “noise in [his] head” while trying to date, which is his children- son Benjamin, 3, and daughter Lucy, 2 months.

The TV personality admitted that dating with two young children has become more “emotionally chaotic in my mind” due to a shift in priorities since becoming a father.

“I have had some dates,” Cohen shared, adding that “There are two kinds of people, people that you wanna date” and “People that you wanna bang,” host Rahsaan Rogers added, to which Cohen joked, “Thank you. Thank you, Rahsaan.”

READ MORE: Andy Cohen Sings To Newborn Daughter On ‘Watch What Happens Live’

The talk show host also revealed how he “vibes it out” when determining when it’s a good time for his date to meet his children.

Cohen welcomed Lucy in April, three years after he welcomed his first child Benjamin in February 2019. Both children were born via different surrogates, however he recently revealed that they are still “biological siblings.”