Jameela Jamil is offering a response to fans who were less than impressed with her look in the upcoming Marvel series “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law”.
On Friday, Marvel released a new image of the former “The Good Place” star in costume as Titania in the Disney+ series.
A new high-res look at @jameelajamil as Titania in #SheHulk has been released: https://t.co/4A0mPXTtOx pic.twitter.com/ufkfArGwqu
— MCU – The Direct (@MCU_Direct) July 8, 2022
Following the release of the pic, numerous Twitter users chimed in with their negative opinions of the outfit, which was described as giving off a “drag queen vibe” and resembling a Halloween costume from Wal-Mart.
Some people some even insisted that Jamil was wearing a wig — and not a very good one.
yikes
— Chron GD💊 (@ChronicleHop) July 8, 2022
it's giving halloween costume from walmart
— m ☂︎🏴☠️ (@redlouistt) July 8, 2022
Wha… 🫣 pic.twitter.com/lrHFhoCGVQ
— QWEEN NAMED CASSS✨ (@JSTQWN) July 8, 2022
The money was running out in the wig department huh
— Cass ❤️ (@unfriendlycass) July 8, 2022
Why is this giving me a Drag Queen vibe HELP–😅
— Deidrei✨ (@Wammie_101) July 8, 2022
Jamil eventually responded in a tweet of her own, taking her lumps for the outfit but insisting there was no wig involved.
“Omg this photo…Guys. I accept every ounce of shade here, but in defense of my excellent hair stylist, this is just my hair after a 14-hour stunt day in Atlanta heat. Just after being upside down,” ,” she wrote.
“She did a *great* job on the show I promise. I love her,” she continued, adding, “Boobs look ok tho?”
Omg this photo..💀😂 Guys… I accept every ounce of shade here, but in defense of my excellent hair stylist, this is just my hair after a 14 hour stunt day in atlanta heat. Just after being upside down. She did a *great* job on the show I promise. I love her. Boobs look ok tho? pic.twitter.com/oWZy0Bi23b
— Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) July 9, 2022
She went on to tweet even more hilarious responses.
I dutifully accept the crowd attack. pic.twitter.com/CF5xRXKvk0
— Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) July 9, 2022
I'm an old lady comedy actor! Don't be comparing me to young goddess superstar singers. Good grief!
— Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) July 9, 2022