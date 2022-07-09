Jameela Jamil is offering a response to fans who were less than impressed with her look in the upcoming Marvel series “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law”.

On Friday, Marvel released a new image of the former “The Good Place” star in costume as Titania in the Disney+ series.

Following the release of the pic, numerous Twitter users chimed in with their negative opinions of the outfit, which was described as giving off a “drag queen vibe” and resembling a Halloween costume from Wal-Mart.

Some people some even insisted that Jamil was wearing a wig — and not a very good one.

yikes — Chron GD💊 (@ChronicleHop) July 8, 2022

it's giving halloween costume from walmart — m ☂︎🏴‍☠️ (@redlouistt) July 8, 2022

The money was running out in the wig department huh — Cass ❤️ (@unfriendlycass) July 8, 2022

Why is this giving me a Drag Queen vibe HELP–😅 — Deidrei✨ (@Wammie_101) July 8, 2022

Jamil eventually responded in a tweet of her own, taking her lumps for the outfit but insisting there was no wig involved.

“Omg this photo…Guys. I accept every ounce of shade here, but in defense of my excellent hair stylist, this is just my hair after a 14-hour stunt day in Atlanta heat. Just after being upside down,” ,” she wrote.

“She did a *great* job on the show I promise. I love her,” she continued, adding, “Boobs look ok tho?”

Omg this photo..💀😂 Guys… I accept every ounce of shade here, but in defense of my excellent hair stylist, this is just my hair after a 14 hour stunt day in atlanta heat. Just after being upside down. She did a *great* job on the show I promise. I love her. Boobs look ok tho? pic.twitter.com/oWZy0Bi23b — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) July 9, 2022

She went on to tweet even more hilarious responses.

I dutifully accept the crowd attack. pic.twitter.com/CF5xRXKvk0 — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) July 9, 2022