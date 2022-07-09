Chris Evans cleared the air on speculation over his involvement in the forthcoming film “Captain America 4”.

Earlier this week it was announced that Nigerian-American filmmaker of “The Cloverfield Paradox”, Julius Onah, is set to direct the upcoming fourth instalment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, which ultimately stirred up a debate among fans wondering whether or not Evans will appear in the new flick.

On Saturday, Evans came across a tweet from The Hollywood Reporter, which questioned the actor’s possible involvement in the “Captain America” franchise film. He decided to chime in, seemingly confirming that he will not reprise his starring role and that Anthony Mackie will exclusively take over the character.

“Sam Wilson is Captain America,” Evans replied to the tweet.

Mackie will star in the film as his long-time Marvel character Wilson, who finally accepted the Captain America shield at the end of his Disney+ series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”.