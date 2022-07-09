Britney Spears claims she’s been “set up for a cheap shot” by paparazzi on multiple occasions over the years.

In a new post on Saturday, which has since been deleted, the singer ranted, yet again, about being the subject of multiple documentaries and TV specials, calling America a nation that has been “one thing and one thing only to me – a bully.”

Spears appears to have an issue with old “ugly” paparazzi photos resurfacing in film and TV projects that have aired in the past couple years, like Hulu’s “Framing Britney Spears” and Netflix’s “Britney vs. Spears”. She explained that, during the time when those photos were taken, she’d apparently been forced to purposely walk from the airport to her car so that paparazzi could take photos of her.

The “Toxic” singer’s main issue with the snapshots seemingly regards “all the effort” that filmmakers go through to [purposely] “research bad footage for the documentaries.”

Her rant, in regards to the images, comes after Spears’ latest paparazzi photos where she is seen arriving back in Los Angeles after her honeymoon.

“I feel like America has done a wonderful job at humiliating me,” Spears began the lengthy post.

“I’ve never felt more bullied in my life in this country it’s insane … and come on seriously is it honestly legal to do that many documentaries about someone without their blessing at all??!” she continued, adding that a documentary like such “would never happen to” celebrities like Will Smith, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Lopez and Halle Berry.

Spears blasted the misconceived thought that these specials are “helping her,” noting that they are “the most insulting thing I ever saw in my life.”

She added that filmmakers don’t even come close “to sharing what [the conservatorship] really did to me” but rather “expose me on such an embarrassing tone claiming its [sic] to ‘Help me.'”

Spears appears to believe that the majority of the documentaries focus on what led to the conservatorship, disregarding what she actually went through, which she says is much worse than what’s been portrayed.