SPOILER ALERT: The following article contains spoilers for the season 3 finale of “The Boys”.

Following the season 3 finale of “The Boys”, fans are left wondering what the future fate is for the show’s fearless leader Billy Butcher, played by Karl Urban, who received a shocking diagnosis.

After watching the recent finale, viewers find out that Butcher is dying after taking too many doses of Temp V.

“Attempting further treatment would significantly impact your quality of life,” a doctor tells Butcher during the episode, “without necessarily extending the time you have.”

Butcher discovers he has “months” left, specifically “12, 18 on the outside,” after asking the doctor about his timeline.

Despite the diagnosis, it appears Butcher isn’t ready to give up the fight against superheroes just yet. He tells his friends that Congresswoman Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit), a deadly supe now running for Vice President, “has definitely got to go,” which certainly sets the stage for season 4.

Speaking of the next instalment, Urban exclusively told E! News that he’s “really looking forward to seeing where this storyline goes.”

“I just know that there’s going to be a huge toll and a cost that is going to come back to haunt Billy,” he continued. “It’s going to be interesting to see a) if he does get out of it and b) how he gets out of it.”

Fans are hoping that Urban’s character will not succumb to the drug’s deadly side effects, given the fact that he’s escaped death multiple times, but only time will tell.

An official return date for season 4 has yet to be revealed, however “The Boys” season 3 is available to stream on Prime Video.