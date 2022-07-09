Jon Stewart quickly shut down the thought of him being president after a viral op-ed suggested he should run for office during the 2024 election.

“Ummm… no thank you,” the “Problem with Jon Stewart“ TV host simply responded on Twitter following the opinion piece published by Politico.

Ummm…No thank you — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) July 9, 2022

The article, titled “If Tucker Runs in 2024, Here’s Who the Democrats Need,” declared that Stewart is the Democratic Party’s best chance of keeping hold of the White House. The author, Juleanna Glover, insists that Stewart is “a better fit than most politicians for what modern politics has become.”

Glover referenced the time that the former “Daily Show” host famously took down Tucker Carlson during a 2004 “Crossfire” episode, commenting that Stewart might be the only notable opponent if the Fox News host chooses to run.

Instead of responding to Glover’s remarks, Stewart used his time in the spotlight to draw attention to a veterans’ healthcare bill that is currently being blocked by Republicans.

“But while I have your attention, could all of you (including news orgs) please ask @PatToomey why he is single-handedly stalling a veterans health care bill that passed w huge bipartisan support over a technicality?” Stewart, a longtime devoted advocate for veterans, tweeted. “Asking for 3.5 million friends. Thanks!”

Glover, the CEO of a public advisory firm that has serviced Republicans like Rudy Giuliani and Dick Cheney, isn’t the first person to advocate Stewart for president. In June, during the ceremony for Stewart’s Mark Twain Prize for American Humour, fellow comedian Dave Chappelle said he wished Stewart would run for president, “but I imagine it would be hard for a coke guy to do,” he joked.