Before Cameron Diaz found fame in the movies, she was a struggling model in Paris during the early 1990s.

As Diaz revealed during an appearance on the “Second Life” podcast, her modelling career wasn’t exactly taking off.

“I started working as a catalogue model and I got enough money to move to Paris and get an apartment, which I shared with a girl who is still one of my best friends,” she said, via the Daily Mail.

“But I was there a full year and didn’t work one day. I couldn’t book a job to save my life,” she continued. “Then I got one job but, really, I think I was a mule carrying drugs to Morocco — I swear to God.”

Desperate to book a gig, she jumped at the opportunity when she was approached about modelling in Morocco. “This was the early ’90s and they gave me a locked suitcase that had my ‘costumes’ in it,” she recalled.

“I’m this blonde-haired, blue-eyed girl in Morocco. I’m ­wearing torn jeans and platform boots, with my hair down — this is really unsafe,” Diaz added. “I told them, I don’t know, it’s not mine, I’ve no idea whose it is.’ That was the only job I got in Paris.”

According to Diaz, she wisely left the suitcase with customs officials when she returned to France after what was the one and only modelling job she booked in Paris.

Meanwhile, Diaz is returning to the screen after an eight-year hiatus, and will soon be seen alongside Jamie Foxx in the upcoming Netflix comedy “Back in Action”.

As she explained, she decided to take the time off after working steadily for two solid decades. “I was really burnt out. I had done back-to-back films,” she said. “I was doing two films at once and my life was really unbalanced. So I decided that when I finished ‘Annie’ I was going to take some time out. I wanted to slow down and take care of myself, so I just stopped.”

Added Diaz: “After 20-odd years of working my a** off, I needed to level it out with other aspects of my life that had been completely ignored.”