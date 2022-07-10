Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Anyone wondering why Howie Mandel has been trending on Twitter should be advised to proceed with caution.

As Newsweek reports, the “America’s Got Talent” judge shared a video with his 9.9 million TIkTok followers that can charitably be described as disturbing.

“When my friend Neil bent over this happened. Does somebody know if this is COVID related? And if it is, what do we do about it?” says Mandel in the video, which features footage of someone’s prolapsed rectum.

According to the Mayo Clinic, this particular medical condition “occurs when part of the large intestine’s lowest section (rectum) slips outside the muscular opening at the end of the digestive tract (anus).”

READ MORE: Howie Mandel Recalls ‘Mental Pain’ Of Isolating For 10 Days After Contracting COVID-19

While Mandel has since deleted the video, it reportedly racked up nearly 3 million views before he took it down, and those who’ve seen it have been taking to Twitter to share their horror.

raise your hand if you’ve ever been personally victimized by howie mandel posting a prolapsed anus on his tik tok pic.twitter.com/CoAW1jtWiG — melly wants your hands off my uterus 🖕🏼 (@mel_figliuolo) July 9, 2022

i regret looking at why Howie Mandel was trending — vitt (tractor goth) (@gutknott) July 10, 2022

Howie Mandel just traumatized an entire generation of kids with one TikTok — Kalhan (@KalhanR) July 9, 2022

I just saw the Howie Mandel video everyone's talking about. I should've minded my damn business 😭🥲 pic.twitter.com/MmNh3aEvyx — H E N R Y 🥲 (@asadoldman) July 10, 2022

me after not minding my own business and looking at what howie mandel posted on tiktok: pic.twitter.com/Og8qNxhFnv — chloe 🎗ST4 SPOILERS (@frogsanddinos) July 9, 2022

When I see why Howie Mandel is trending pic.twitter.com/wVrQYicM5v — grant👨🏻‍🦱 (@urdadssidepiece) July 10, 2022

Is Howie Mandel in his sane right of mind? That TikTok was absolutely insane. I'm just like wow… — SAMANTHA SCARLETTE (@SammiScarlette) July 9, 2022