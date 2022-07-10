Anyone wondering why Howie Mandel has been trending on Twitter should be advised to proceed with caution.

As Newsweek reports, the “America’s Got Talent” judge shared a video with his 9.9 million TIkTok followers that can charitably be described as disturbing.

“When my friend Neil bent over this happened. Does somebody know if this is COVID related? And if it is, what do we do about it?” says Mandel in the video, which features footage of someone’s prolapsed rectum.

According to the Mayo Clinic, this particular medical condition “occurs when part of the large intestine’s lowest section (rectum) slips outside the muscular opening at the end of the digestive tract (anus).”

While Mandel has since deleted the video, it reportedly racked up nearly 3 million views before he took it down, and those who’ve seen it have been taking to Twitter to share their horror.