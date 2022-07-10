It’s become tradition for British royals to take in some tennis during the annual Wimbledon tournament, and this year’s event marked the first-ever Wimbledon appearance of Prince George.

The 8-year-old future monarch accompanied his parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, as they watched Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios compete in the Men’s Singles Final match on Day 14 of the tournament.

In photos taken at the event, George is seen seated between mom Duchess Kate and dad Prince William.

AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth
According to Town & Country, the young prince waved to the crowd and seemed to enjoy his first time at Wimbledon.

This marks Prince George’s first public appearance since the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Weekend last month, where he joined his parents at numerous jubilee-related events.

Here’s a sampling of Twitter reaction to Prince George’s Wimbledon debut.

 