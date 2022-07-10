Click to share this via email

Britain's Prince George and Prince William are seen in the royal box before the final of the men's singles on day 14 of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 10, 2022.

It’s become tradition for British royals to take in some tennis during the annual Wimbledon tournament, and this year’s event marked the first-ever Wimbledon appearance of Prince George.

The 8-year-old future monarch accompanied his parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, as they watched Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios compete in the Men’s Singles Final match on Day 14 of the tournament.

In photos taken at the event, George is seen seated between mom Duchess Kate and dad Prince William.

AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth — AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

According to Town & Country, the young prince waved to the crowd and seemed to enjoy his first time at Wimbledon.

This marks Prince George’s first public appearance since the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Weekend last month, where he joined his parents at numerous jubilee-related events.

Here’s a sampling of Twitter reaction to Prince George’s Wimbledon debut.

Prince George's first appearance at Wimbledon today will no doubt draw comparison's to Prince William's debut in 1991 when he joined his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales for the Ladies Final #Wimbledon #Wimbledon2022 #PrinceGeorge #DukeandDuchessofCambridge 🎾 pic.twitter.com/miM5C13alH — Rebecca Russell (@RMRussell29) July 10, 2022

Prince George at Wimbledon 🥰 pic.twitter.com/3uEnR4NGBs — The BRF 👑 (@BRFguards) July 10, 2022

Prince George has joined his parents for the first time at Wimbledon! So lovely to see🥰 pic.twitter.com/FP8eLhNdC7 — Belle (@RoyallyBelle_) July 10, 2022

‘This is George!’ The Duchess of Cambridge guiding Prince George through meeting Wimbledon staff on his first ever visit! So sweet🥰 pic.twitter.com/xxtNhOaffX — Belle (@RoyallyBelle_) July 10, 2022