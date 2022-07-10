Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Monroe and Moroccan Cannon, the 11-year-old twins of Mariah Carey and ex-husband Nick Cannon, have a competitive streak.

The twins — nicknamed Roc and Roe — demonstrated that in a hilarious new TikTok video that Carey shared on Instagram.

In the video, the siblings are models in a faux fashion show, with each strutting the runway individually (Carey can be seen sitting in the audience, partially concealing her face behind a fan).

READ MORE: Mariah Carey’s 9-Year-Old Son Moroccan Delivers Adorable Speech Ahead Of 2021: ‘Nothing Will Bring Us Down’

After they each make their respective walks, the two emerge from backstage together, and immediately begin jockeying for position on the runway.

As Monroe pushes her way in front of her brother, he gives her a shove, with the situation quickly escalating to a full-on, WWE-style brawl.

READ MORE: Mariah Carey Reacts To Daughter Monroe’s Modelling Campaign: ‘Mommy Loves You!’

The video ends when Carey jumps onstage as the siblings are separated by security guards.

“No kids were harmed in the making of this video 😂💖🤍,” Carey joked in the caption.