Fans attending Billy Joel’s Saturday night concert at Detroit’s Comerica Park received a heavy-metal treat when he was joined by a surprise guest: Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott.

Elliott teamed up with the legendary Piano Man for a raucous cover of the band’s 1987 mega-hit “Pour Some Sugar On Me”.

To say the crowd was enthusiastic is an understatement; in crowd-shot video of the performance, Elliott leads the audience in a singalong of the chorus while Joel can be seen adding backing vocals and piano accompaniment.

READ MORE: Exclusive: Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott Reflects On The Band’s Legacy And Longevity Ahead Of Hall Of Fame Induction

As Blabbermouth points out, this marks the third time that Elliott has joined Joel in concert, having previously appeared at a 2018 show at Boston’s Fenway Park and a 2019 performance at Madison Square Garden in NYC.

Meanwhile, Elliott’s appearance in Detroit wasn’t entirely random; Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe are scheduled to perform at the same venue on Sunday night, the latest stop on their Stadium Tour.