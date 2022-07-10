Click to share this via email

Nicki Minaj is walking back a joke gone wrong that led fans to speculate that she and husband Kenneth Petty were expecting their second child together.

As TMZ reports, before the “Bang Bang” singer hit the stage for her performance at London’s Wireless Festival, she appeared on Instagram Live for a chat with fans.

When one of them asked if she and Petty were expecting their second baby, she immediately responded.

“I’m not fat, guys, I’m pregnant. Sorry,” she said, rolling her eyes for comic effect.

Immediately, the screen was flooded with congratulatory messages from fans, sharing their excitement for what they assumed was a pregnancy announcement.

That was when she realized what she’d said.

“Oh wait. Did I say it wrong? I’m sorry. I think I said it wrong,” she said in an exaggerated British accent.

“I meant to say, I’m not pregnant. I’m fat,” she declared with a hearty laugh.