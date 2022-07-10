Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Congratulations to Bria Murphy and Michael Xavier.

The daughter of Eddie Murphy married her actor fiancé in a stunning Beverly Hills ceremony on Saturday, July 9.

READ MORE: Eddie Murphy In Talks To Play Parliament-Funkadelic Leader George Clinton

The wedding took place in front of 250 guests, including Bria’s dad and her mom Nicole.

Photo: JOHN SOLANO PHOTOGRAPHY

Bria’s off-the-shoulder gown was designed by by Netta BenShabu.

READ MORE: Martin Lawrence Opens Up About His Daughter Dating Eddie Murphy’s Son

The bride was escorted down the aisle by her father.

Bria, who is Eddie’s eldest daughter, featured with her mom on the reality show “Hollywood Exes” back in 2014.