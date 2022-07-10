Click to share this via email

Happy birthday to Sofia Vergara!

The “Modern Family” star turned 50 on July 10.

Vergara took to Instagram to share a peak at her pool side celebrations.

Vergera’s son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, and niece, Claudia Vergara, were among the guests who were in attendance.

Vergara donned a strapless red and white dress teamed with oversized shades.

The “AGT” judge’s husband Joe Manganiello also took to Instagram in honour of her milestone birthday.

“¡Feliz Cumpleaños mi amor!,” he wrote. “I love you so much.”