A man who invaded the stage during a performance by Lil Baby in Switzerland was violently pushed from the stage by a member of the rapper’s security team.

The incident happened at the Openair Frauenfeld Festival on Thursday.

Lil Baby got a better O-Line protecting him than Sam Darnold pic.twitter.com/x6sh6EA1ws — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 10, 2022

Concert footage shows the man rushing towards Lil Baby, before a security guard intervenes by launching him from the stage.

The man then appears to crash into a metal barrier holding fans on the other side.

It’s unclear whether or not he suffered injuries during the incident.