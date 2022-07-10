Click to share this via email

Luke Bryan wasn’t going to let a little fall get in the way of his most recent performance.

The country music superstar was on stage in Raleigh, North Carolina when he suffered a hilarious mishap.

A video of the moment shows the “American Idol” judge singing “That’s My Kind of Night”, while also showcasing some cheesy dance moves.

The singer suddenly trips over some electrical tape and falls the the ground, however, it doesn’t stop him from performing.

Instead he continues to sing and does some impressive pelvic thrusting.

Bryan eventually gets back up onto his feet and finishes out the song, to his audience’s delight.

The hitmaker is currently in the midst of his Raised Up Right Tour, which will run until October.