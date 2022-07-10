Click to share this via email

Angelina Jolie and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt had a fun night out together in Rome this weekend.

The mother-daughter duo teamed up to go see rock band Måneskin in the Italian capital on Saturday.

The Oscar winning actress and her 16-year-old child could be seen singing along, clapping and having fun as they sat in the audience.

Jolie also shares Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara,17, and 13-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

Meanwhile, Shiloh recently impressed with her tight dance routine to Doja Cat’s “Vegas”.