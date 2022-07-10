Click to share this via email

Fans “need” Tina Fey to step back into the role of Sarah Palin on “Saturday Night Live” following the former Governor of Alaska’s latest viral speech.

The internet went crazy after Palin spoke passionately during a Trump rally in Anchorage on Saturday.

In her speech, Palin called Trump “the best president that we’ve ever had”.

She also urged Republicans to keep fighting saying, “Don’t retreat, reload.”

Many fans took to Twitter to Urge Fey to come out of “SNL” retirement to mock Palin.

Someone call Tina Fey. We need her again. https://t.co/2w8SxfJgJh — Shannon (@shay3322) July 10, 2022

Tina Fey getting ready to play Sarah Palin AGAIN. pic.twitter.com/pWkuHRYb2n — ouiser boudreaux ✨🌸🌺 (@ItsKrisRose) July 10, 2022

Tina Fey plays a better Sarah Palin than Sarah Palin. — 🕊️💞Dannie D💞🕊️ (@DannieD01) July 10, 2022

Tina Fey is getting better and better at her Sarah Palin.pic.twitter.com/qUemHjAQn8 — Mike_in_Vegas_ (@Mike_in_Vegas_) July 10, 2022

I did not miss the sound of Sarah Palin's voice coming out of anyone's mouth other than Tina Fey. — SamSquanchez 🌈🐎🌹🇺🇸 (@SSquanchez) July 10, 2022