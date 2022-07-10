Fans “need” Tina Fey to step back into the role of Sarah Palin on “Saturday Night Live” following the former Governor of Alaska’s latest viral speech. 

The internet went crazy after Palin spoke passionately during a Trump rally in Anchorage on Saturday.

In her speech, Palin called Trump “the best president that we’ve ever had”. 

She also urged Republicans to keep fighting saying, “Don’t retreat, reload.”

Many fans took to Twitter to Urge Fey to come out of “SNL” retirement to mock Palin.

