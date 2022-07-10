Jennifer Lopez is opening up about her health and the importance of self-care.

In her latest newsletter, the 52-year-old superstar looked back on “feeling physically paralyzed” during the exhaustion-induced panic attacks she experienced in her late 20s.

“There was a time in my life where I used to sleep 3 to 5 hours a night. I’d be on set all day and in the studio all night and doing junkets and filming videos on the weekends,” she wrote. “I was in my late 20s and I thought I was invincible.

“Until one day, I was sitting in a trailer, and all the work and the stress it brought with it, coupled with not enough sleep to recuperate mentally, caught up with me.”

The “Hustlers” star said she “went from feeling totally normal to thinking about what I needed to do that day and all of a sudden I felt as if I couldn’t move.” She also said that she “was completely frozen” and “couldn’t see clearly”.

Lopez went on, “Now I know it was a classic panic attack brought on by exhaustion, but I had never even heard the term at the time…. My security guard on set came in and picked me up and drove me to the doctor. By the time I got there, I could at least speak again and I was so terrified I thought I was losing my mind.”

Recalling the advice she received from a doctor, the singer remembered, “He said, ‘No, you’re not crazy. You need sleep … get 7 to 9 hours of sleep per night, don’t drink caffeine, and make sure you get your workouts in if you’re going to do this much work.'”

She added, “I realized how serious the consequences could be of ignoring what my body and mind needed to be healthy — and that’s where my journey to wellness began.

Lopez now aims “to live a very healthy and balanced life”, which is “about pro-living versus anti-aging.”