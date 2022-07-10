Chris Pratt is honouring his “Jurassic World” co-star, Bryce Dallas Howard.

The actor took to Instagram on Sunday to share a heartfelt tribute to the actress.

“You’ve been by my side through this crazy ride for over 8 years and I wouldn’t have it any other way. 8 extraordinary years. 3 fantastic films. It’s been such an honor sharing this journey with you,” he wrote, while capturing some smiling selfies of him and Howard together.

“Jurassic World: Dominion” will be the final film in the dinosaur franchise.

Pratt and Howard have been co-stars since the first “Jurassic World” movie was released in 2015.