Chris Pratt is honouring his “Jurassic World” co-star, Bryce Dallas Howard.
The actor took to Instagram on Sunday to share a heartfelt tribute to the actress.
“You’ve been by my side through this crazy ride for over 8 years and I wouldn’t have it any other way. 8 extraordinary years. 3 fantastic films. It’s been such an honor sharing this journey with you,” he wrote, while capturing some smiling selfies of him and Howard together.
“Jurassic World: Dominion” will be the final film in the dinosaur franchise.
Pratt and Howard have been co-stars since the first “Jurassic World” movie was released in 2015.