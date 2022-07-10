Click to share this via email

Nick Cannon is helping his 13-month-old twins to take their first steps.

The TV host can be seen teaching son Zillion Heir and daughter Zion Mixolydian how to walk in an adorable new video posted on July 10.

“We tried the Mexican myth that if you give your baby two limes to hold, they’ll walk,” explains Abby De La Rosa in the clip.

When that tactic doesn’t work, De La Rosa continues, “Nick suggested we put some sauce in his walk. It worked.”

Little Zillion then manages to find his footing, thanks to some packages of sauce held out in front of him.

Cannon is also a dad to 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, son Golden, 5, and daughter Powerful Queen, 19 months.

In June 2021, his son Zen died from brain cancer at just five-months-old.

He’s currently expecting his eighth child with model Bre Tiesi.