Meghan McCain slammed Elon Musk and Nick Cannon over their tweets about having multiple children in her new Daily Mail column.

The former host of “The View” commented on Musk and Cannon’s recent Twitter exchange, in which Cannon replied to Musk’s post about doing his “best to help the underpopulation crisis” after it was revealed Musk had welcomed twins in November with Shivon Zilis.

Right there with you my Brother!✊🏾 — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) July 7, 2022

Mark my words, they are sadly true — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 7, 2022

Kids are worth it if at all possible. I’m planning to increase childcare benefits at my companies significantly. Hopefully, other companies do same. Also, Musk Foundation plans to donate directly to families. Hopefully, details to be announced next month. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 8, 2022

Musk replied to Cannon in a seemingly since-deleted tweet: “Congrats on your family! We must expand scope & scale of consciousness for civilization to flourish & understand nature of Universe. Consciousness resides most strongly in humans, therefore we need more people!”

McCain wrote of the exchange, “What the heck is going on here? This may be the creepiest tag team tweet thread in history.”

She continued, “I don’t care how many times Musk eviscerates cancel culture and wokeism. I don’t care that he is ‘supposedly’ buying Twitter to save it from the bots and thought-police, or colonizing Mars to save the human race. This is flat-out weird.

“This ‘impregnate the planet’ mentality is creepy and comes off like the actions of a cult leader more than an altruistic person who wants to expand their family and save the planet.”

McCain went on, “Elon is the wealthiest man on the planet, he certainly can largely do whatever he wants, whenever he wants, however he wants. But don’t for a minute think that ordinary Americans relate to this at all.”

She wrote, “While Americans are trying to figure out how to pay for gas and groceries, the average cost of a surrogate can range from $90,000 to $130,000 depending on the individual arrangements.

“Musk may have the resources to support three families, but obviously most do not.”

The star insisted that although Musk could financially support his children, “he’s missing the emphasis on the family unit. Meaning — one baby mama, one marriage, with a lot of children living under one roof.”

Musk shares 18-year-old twins Vivian Jenna Wilson and Griffin Musk, as well as 16-year-old triplets Kai, Damian, and Sax Musk, with his first wife, Justine Wilson. The two had another son, Nevada, who passed away at 10 weeks old.

Musk also shares two-year-old son X Æ A-XII and seven-month-old daughter Exa Dark Sideræl with Grimes.

Cannon, on the other hand, has seven kids with four different women – 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, five-year-old Golden and one-year-old Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, one-year-old twins Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa, and Zen – who died of a brain tumour at just five months old in December 2021 – with Alyssa Scott.

Cannon is currently expecting his eighth child with Bre Tiesi.