A risqué category calls for a risqué response.

On the new “Celebrity Family Feud”, Erika Christensen and her family face off against Kal Penn and his loved ones, and first up is quite the category.

“Name something specific you hope people at a nude beach don’t do when they see you naked,” host Steve Harvey reads as Christensen and Penn go head-to-head to start things off.

“Laugh,” Christensen says, guessing the top answer, bringing the game back to her family.

Next up is her husband Cole Maness, who decides the NSFW category deserves an NSFW response, guessing, “Erection.”

“Well, Cole didn’t waste no time,” Harvey remarks, before throwing to the board and coming up with a big red X.

Christensen’s family do manage to put one more answer on the board, but Penn’s family come in with the steal, closing out the round with the correct answer, “Cringe.”