Things are getting emotional on “Celebrity Family Feud”.

In a new episode, host Steve Harvey welcomes Jean Smart and the cast of “Hacks” to face off against Quinta Brunson and the cast of “Abbott Elementary”.

Introducing Brunson, the host says of the star and TV creator, “Let me tell you something, this is a bad girl here right there. I’m really proud of you, because they way you did it, you don’t even know.”

“I’ve gotta stop crying on television,” Brunson says in response, looking about ready to burst into tears.

“No, what you’re doing is hard, trust me, I know,” Harvey adds, sending Brunson over the edge and grabbing a tissue to wipe away her tears.

The host continues, “She is the creator, the executive producer and the star of ‘Abbott Elementary’, where she plays Janine. Ladies and gentlemen, the whole show is about this woman right there.”

He then introduces Brunson’s real-life sixth-grade teacher, Ms. Abbott, whom she named the show after, playing with the cast.

“Ms. Abbott, how you doing?” Harvey asks, to which she replies, “Good, Steve. How are you?”

“Girl, you on TV!” he tells her.

Ms. Abbott adds, “I’m just honoured that she’s seen fit to include my name. It’s definitely an honour.”